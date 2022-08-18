WHALE Market Capitalization Achieves $14.58 Million (WHALE)

WHALE (WHALE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 18th. One WHALE coin can currently be purchased for about $1.67 or 0.00007199 BTC on exchanges. WHALE has a market cap of $14.58 million and approximately $285,865.00 worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, WHALE has traded 5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004306 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001598 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002229 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $168.60 or 0.00726035 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About WHALE

WHALE’s genesis date was May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,722,083 coins. WHALE’s official website is whale.me. WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WHALE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHALE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WHALE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WHALE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

