Wilder World (WILD) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.15 Million

Wilder World (WILD) traded down 10.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. Over the last seven days, Wilder World has traded down 28.3% against the US dollar. Wilder World has a total market cap of $30.26 million and $1.15 million worth of Wilder World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wilder World coin can currently be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00001401 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Wilder World alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004393 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22,769.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004388 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004420 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003643 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002245 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.06 or 0.00127649 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00032863 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00071811 BTC.

Wilder World Coin Profile

Wilder World is a coin. Wilder World’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,845,467 coins. Wilder World’s official Twitter account is @WildCrypto.

Wilder World Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Wild is a decentralized, anonymous and Global lotto and gaming platform. WILD is an Ethereum-based token that powers Crypto Wild's ecosystem allowing users to take part in a global lottery and lotto. The WILD tokens will be exchanged at a fixed rate of 100:1 (100 Wild token to 1 Ether). “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wilder World directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wilder World should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wilder World using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wilder World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wilder World and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.