William Blair Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO)

Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair lowered their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Albireo Pharma in a report issued on Tuesday, August 16th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($2.10) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($1.64). The consensus estimate for Albireo Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($6.53) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Albireo Pharma’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($2.10) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($8.43) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.15) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.76) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.60) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.36) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($5.87) EPS.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by ($0.46). Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 76.19% and a negative net margin of 70.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.90) earnings per share.

ALBO has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Albireo Pharma from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Albireo Pharma from $66.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Albireo Pharma from $72.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:ALBO opened at $17.72 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.96. Albireo Pharma has a 12-month low of $17.14 and a 12-month high of $37.63.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albireo Pharma in the 1st quarter worth $15,462,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Albireo Pharma by 56.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,424,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,287,000 after acquiring an additional 515,615 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in Albireo Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $13,102,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Albireo Pharma by 82.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 872,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,335,000 after acquiring an additional 394,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Albireo Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,959,000. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver or gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. The company offers Bylvay for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and rare and life-threatening disorder to children; and Elobixibat for the treatment of chronic constipation and other functional diseases.

