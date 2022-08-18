Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Insider Gene H. Wickes Sells 398 Shares

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) insider Gene H. Wickes sold 398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $87,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,944,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Willis Towers Watson Public Trading Up 0.8 %

WTW stock traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $220.77. The stock had a trading volume of 321,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 874,242. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $24.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.78. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a twelve month low of $187.89 and a twelve month high of $249.70.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 39.87%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is 11.64%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $227.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $242.00 to $222.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $237.00 to $218.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Willis Towers Watson Public

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter worth about $178,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter worth about $349,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk and Broking. The company offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

