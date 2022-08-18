WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:HEDJ) Shares Up 0.4%

WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:HEDJ – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $70.99 and last traded at $70.85. 26,555 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 113,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.55.

WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HEDJ. LFS Asset Management bought a new stake in WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 313,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,544,000 after purchasing an additional 82,271 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $259,000. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Condor Capital Management grew its position in WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 83,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the period.

WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (the Fund), formerly WisdomTree International Hedged Equity Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Index. The WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Index provides exposure to European equities while at the same time neutralizing exposure to fluctuations between the Euro and the United States dollar.

