WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EZM) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EZM – Get Rating) traded up 0.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $53.11 and last traded at $52.90. 13,008 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 44,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.48.

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EZM. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 144.7% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 113,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $673,000.

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree MidCap Earnings Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree MidCap Earnings Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the mid-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

