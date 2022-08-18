Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.10-$2.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.74 billion-$2.79 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.79 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Wolverine World Wide from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Argus cut Wolverine World Wide from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. CL King lowered their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. William Blair cut Wolverine World Wide to a hold rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Williams Capital reissued a downgrade rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Monday, July 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

Wolverine World Wide Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:WWW traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.49. 11,260 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493,563. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.09. Wolverine World Wide has a twelve month low of $16.65 and a twelve month high of $38.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.67.

Wolverine World Wide Dividend Announcement

Wolverine World Wide ( NYSE:WWW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The textile maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 4.59%. The business had revenue of $713.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Wolverine World Wide will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.21%.

Institutional Trading of Wolverine World Wide

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WWW. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the first quarter valued at $16,264,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 4.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,388,933 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $211,815,000 after buying an additional 381,825 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 359.6% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 250,835 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,057,000 after buying an additional 196,253 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 35.6% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 521,717 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,993,000 after purchasing an additional 136,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the second quarter worth about $2,034,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

About Wolverine World Wide

(Get Rating)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.