Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV Increases Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPVU)

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPVU – Get Rating) by 73.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,048 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,539 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV owned 0.33% of Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF during the first quarter worth $51,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF by 42.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 3,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $776,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

SPVU opened at $43.37 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF has a 52-week low of $38.23 and a 52-week high of $47.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.13.

