Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV Makes New Investment in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:UNOV)

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:UNOV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.06% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNOV. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November in the first quarter valued at about $6,157,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,203,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November by 9.7% in the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 17,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November by 134.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 59,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 34,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southern Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November in the first quarter valued at about $251,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November Trading Down 0.1 %

UNOV opened at $28.15 on Thursday. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November has a twelve month low of $27.15 and a twelve month high of $30.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.21.

