Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV Makes New Investment in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU)

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPXU. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 20,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 325,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after buying an additional 120,085 shares in the last quarter. XR Securities LLC increased its position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. XR Securities LLC now owns 86,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 32,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dudley & Shanley Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,502,000.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 alerts:

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 stock opened at $13.79 on Thursday. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 has a one year low of $12.03 and a one year high of $23.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.45.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Company Profile

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPXU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.