Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV Sells 1,200 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV reduced its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Southern were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SO. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Southern by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,414,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $96,987,000 after buying an additional 80,715 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Southern by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in Southern by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 16,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. 60.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts:

Southern Trading Up 0.5 %

SO stock opened at $79.65 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.64 and a 200-day moving average of $71.80. The company has a market cap of $84.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $60.99 and a twelve month high of $79.54.

Southern Announces Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Southern from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.70.

Insider Activity at Southern

In other Southern news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,987 shares in the company, valued at $10,411,012. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Southern news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,987 shares in the company, valued at $10,411,012. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $1,057,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,406,509.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,000 shares of company stock worth $4,002,500. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Southern

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.