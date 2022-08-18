Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV Sells 221 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV decreased its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,078 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. Amgen accounts for 0.9% of Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,138,930,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,046,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,258,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,929 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 625.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,101,853 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $247,884,000 after purchasing an additional 950,008 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 125.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,613,704 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $363,035,000 after purchasing an additional 898,059 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 24,993.2% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 852,415 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 849,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amgen Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Amgen from $224.00 to $236.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Amgen in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.14.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $250.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $198.64 and a twelve month high of $258.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.12.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 218.34% and a net margin of 24.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.38 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 65.76%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Further Reading

