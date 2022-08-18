Wrapmanager Inc. Boosts Stake in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Wrapmanager Inc. raised its position in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,156 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,486,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,108,000 after purchasing an additional 556,974 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 90.5% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,565,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,685 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 18.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,406,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,267,000 after purchasing an additional 368,230 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 6.0% during the first quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 2,123,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,615,000 after purchasing an additional 119,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 1.0% during the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 851,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,938,000 after purchasing an additional 8,123 shares during the last quarter. 5.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinor ASA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EQNR opened at $37.70 on Thursday. Equinor ASA has a 52 week low of $19.70 and a 52 week high of $39.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.66.

Equinor ASA Dividend Announcement

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.12. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 43.24%. The business had revenue of $36.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.49 billion. Analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.345 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on EQNR. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Equinor ASA from 287.00 to 304.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.56.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

See Also

