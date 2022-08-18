Wrapmanager Inc. Buys New Shares in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new stake in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. J2 Capital Management Inc grew its position in Werner Enterprises by 5.5% in the first quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 6,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 105,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,023,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 3.4% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,364 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 1.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 4.4% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on WERN. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Werner Enterprises Price Performance

Werner Enterprises Dividend Announcement

WERN stock opened at $43.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.29 and a 12 month high of $48.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Werner Enterprises

In other news, Director Carmen A. Tapio bought 1,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.20 per share, with a total value of $49,374.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,284 shares in the company, valued at $265,184.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

