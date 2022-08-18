Wrapmanager Inc. Has $218,000 Stock Position in Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG)

Wrapmanager Inc. reduced its stake in Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,261 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Montrose Environmental Group were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MEG. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 48,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after buying an additional 12,779 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Montrose Environmental Group during the first quarter worth $42,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 4,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 21.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Montrose Environmental Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MEG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet lowered Montrose Environmental Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Montrose Environmental Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.21.

Montrose Environmental Group Stock Down 6.4 %

About Montrose Environmental Group

Shares of NYSE MEG opened at $44.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.43 and a beta of 1.53. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.36 and a 1 year high of $80.42.

(Get Rating)

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Montrose Environmental Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montrose Environmental Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.