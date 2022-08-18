Wrapmanager Inc. Invests $325,000 in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,219 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Insulet by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,811,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,078,434,000 after purchasing an additional 579,764 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its position in Insulet by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,692,857 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $450,418,000 after buying an additional 368,775 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Insulet by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 598,190 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $159,160,000 after buying an additional 33,426 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Insulet in the 4th quarter valued at about $140,781,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Insulet by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 475,232 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $126,445,000 after buying an additional 2,937 shares during the last quarter.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, COO Charles Alpuche sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.32, for a total transaction of $1,291,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 43,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,452,332.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Charles Alpuche sold 6,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.32, for a total transaction of $1,291,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,452,332.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.90, for a total transaction of $3,343,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,695 shares in the company, valued at $3,052,615.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Insulet Trading Down 0.7 %
Insulet stock opened at $266.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $234.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.38. Insulet Co. has a 52 week low of $181.00 and a 52 week high of $324.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 4.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 533.20 and a beta of 0.73.
Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $299.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.87 million. Insulet had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.
Insulet Profile
Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Insulet (PODD)
- Which Semiconductor Stocks Are Ready For Big Price Moves?
- Miners Advance On Earnings Despite Broader Economic Challenges
- Agilent Technologies Proves Its Worth VS Illumina
- Lowe’s Stands Out Amid Q2 Retail Reports
- Target’s Results Cap Upside Potential For Retail Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.