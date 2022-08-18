Wrapmanager Inc. Lowers Holdings in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Wrapmanager Inc. decreased its holdings in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SLAB. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 891,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $183,978,000 after purchasing an additional 258,534 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 2,147.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 79,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,347,000 after purchasing an additional 75,689 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,463,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,981,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 5.6% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 786,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,138,000 after purchasing an additional 41,516 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SLAB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $156.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Summit Insights cut shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.38.

Silicon Laboratories Stock Down 2.8 %

SLAB stock opened at $140.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 7.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.52 and a twelve month high of $211.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $139.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.16.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.26. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 239.09% and a return on equity of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $263.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Silicon Laboratories news, CEO Robert Matthew Johnson sold 5,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.38, for a total transaction of $811,880.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,014,288.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.70, for a total transaction of $146,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,616,355.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert Matthew Johnson sold 5,435 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.38, for a total value of $811,880.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,014,288.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

About Silicon Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.