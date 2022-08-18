Wrapmanager Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN)

Wrapmanager Inc. reduced its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Northland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Northland Capital Management LLC now owns 27,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,445,000 after acquiring an additional 3,701 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,087,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF during the 4th quarter worth $302,000. Nottingham Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 108.1% during the 1st quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 6,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 14,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF stock opened at $150.27 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $141.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.15. iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF has a twelve month low of $132.61 and a twelve month high of $176.59.

