Wrapmanager Inc. Makes New Investment in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,408 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in SEI Investments by 311.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,376,254 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $83,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,033 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the first quarter worth about $29,924,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 995,701 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $60,678,000 after acquiring an additional 222,142 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in SEI Investments in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,371,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in SEI Investments by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,139,330 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $68,599,000 after purchasing an additional 143,693 shares during the last quarter. 70.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other SEI Investments news, insider Dennis Mcgonigle sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $1,930,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 576,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,802,964.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other SEI Investments news, insider Dennis Mcgonigle sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $1,930,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 576,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,802,964.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total value of $836,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,164,208.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on SEI Investments from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. William Blair reiterated a “mkt perform” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of SEI Investments to $58.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of SEI Investments to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SEI Investments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

SEI Investments stock opened at $58.39 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.79. SEI Investments has a 1-year low of $51.07 and a 1-year high of $65.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.99.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.02). SEI Investments had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 28.53%. The company had revenue of $481.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. SEI Investments’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

SEI Investments declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 1st that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the asset manager to reacquire up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 10th. This is a positive change from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is presently 19.18%.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

