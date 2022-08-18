WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Given New C$175.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$172.00 to C$175.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

WSP has been the subject of a number of other reports. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$160.00 to C$170.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$197.00 to C$199.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$170.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$180.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$200.00 to C$190.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$185.92.

Shares of TSE WSP opened at C$159.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.20. The company has a market cap of C$18.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.11. WSP Global has a 52 week low of C$130.65 and a 52 week high of C$187.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$147.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$152.59.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

