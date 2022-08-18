W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Shares Gap Up to $5.73

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.73, but opened at $5.93. W&T Offshore shares last traded at $6.01, with a volume of 23,303 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WTI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on W&T Offshore to $8.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Get W&T Offshore alerts:

W&T Offshore Stock Up 6.5 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.04 and a 200-day moving average of $5.05. The company has a market cap of $873.22 million, a P/E ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 2.28.

Institutional Trading of W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore ( NYSE:WTI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $273.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.22 million. W&T Offshore had a negative return on equity of 102.77% and a net margin of 17.26%. W&T Offshore’s revenue was up 106.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.85% of the company’s stock.

About W&T Offshore

(Get Rating)

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had working interests in 43 fields in federal and state waters; and under lease approximately 606,000 gross acres, including approximately 419,000 gross acres on the Gulf of Mexico Shelf, as well as approximately 187,000 gross acres in the Gulf of Mexico deepwater.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for W&T Offshore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W&T Offshore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.