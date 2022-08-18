Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Shares Gap Up to $1.09

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.09, but opened at $1.13. Yatsen shares last traded at $1.13, with a volume of 10 shares changing hands.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.03.
Yatsen (NYSE:YSG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $140.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.99 million. Yatsen had a negative net margin of 28.67% and a negative return on equity of 21.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Yatsen Holding Limited will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Yatsen Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, Pink Bear, Abby's Choice, GalÃnic, DR.WU, Eve Lom, and EANTiM brands in the People's Republic of China. It offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; and makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges.
