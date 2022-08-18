Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Shares Gap Up to $1.09

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.09, but opened at $1.13. Yatsen shares last traded at $1.13, with a volume of 10 shares changing hands.

Yatsen Trading Down 1.4 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.03.

Get Yatsen alerts:

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $140.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.99 million. Yatsen had a negative net margin of 28.67% and a negative return on equity of 21.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Yatsen Holding Limited will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yatsen

About Yatsen

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Yatsen by 204.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 80,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 54,176 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yatsen by 129.0% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 94,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 53,434 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yatsen in the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Yatsen by 482.7% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 191,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 158,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Yatsen by 154.3% in the 1st quarter. Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd. now owns 206,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Yatsen Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, Pink Bear, Abby's Choice, GalÃnic, DR.WU, Eve Lom, and EANTiM brands in the People's Republic of China. It offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; and makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Yatsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yatsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.