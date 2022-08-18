Yearn Secure (YSEC) Hits One Day Volume of $318.00

Yearn Secure (YSEC) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. Yearn Secure has a market capitalization of $158,668.15 and approximately $318.00 worth of Yearn Secure was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Yearn Secure has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Yearn Secure coin can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000678 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Yearn Secure Coin Profile

Yearn Secure (YSEC) is a coin. Yearn Secure’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,682 coins. Yearn Secure’s official Twitter account is @YearnSecure and its Facebook page is accessible here. Yearn Secure’s official website is ysec.finance.

Yearn Secure Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The YSEC platform will operate via smart contracts that don't have authority over the funds, only the instigator of the pre-sale will be able to interact with their locked funds as determined in the presale. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yearn Secure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Yearn Secure should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Yearn Secure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

