ZClassic (ZCL) Reaches Market Capitalization of $309,317.35

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 18th. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0333 or 0.00000142 BTC on exchanges. ZClassic has a market cap of $309,317.35 and approximately $28.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ZClassic has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ZClassic alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $75.31 or 0.00321079 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.85 or 0.00122988 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.98 or 0.00080919 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004200 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000041 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic-ce.com. The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ZClassic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZClassic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZClassic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.