Zero (ZER) Price Hits $0.0096 on Major Exchanges

Zero (ZER) traded down 19.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. One Zero coin can currently be purchased for $0.0096 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Zero has traded 22.4% lower against the dollar. Zero has a market capitalization of $113,063.47 and approximately $2,820.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $73.84 or 0.00315549 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.70 or 0.00122646 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00080799 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004200 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000223 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Zero Profile

Zero (ZER) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 11,785,347 coins. Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io. Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency. The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Zero

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

