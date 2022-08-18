ZIMBOCASH (ZASH) Trading Down 2.8% Over Last Week

ZIMBOCASH (ZASH) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 18th. ZIMBOCASH has a total market cap of $25.14 million and $5,075.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ZIMBOCASH has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar. One ZIMBOCASH coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0158 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004306 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001598 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002229 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.60 or 0.00726035 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About ZIMBOCASH
ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,590,616,010 coins. ZIMBOCASH’s official website is www.zimbo.cash. ZIMBOCASH’s official Twitter account is @zimbocash and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling ZIMBOCASH
Receive News & Updates for ZIMBOCASH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZIMBOCASH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.