ZIMBOCASH (ZASH) Trading Down 2.8% Over Last Week

ZIMBOCASH (ZASH) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 18th. ZIMBOCASH has a total market cap of $25.14 million and $5,075.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ZIMBOCASH has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar. One ZIMBOCASH coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0158 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ZIMBOCASH alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004306 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001598 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002229 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.60 or 0.00726035 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About ZIMBOCASH

ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,590,616,010 coins. ZIMBOCASH’s official website is www.zimbo.cash. ZIMBOCASH’s official Twitter account is @zimbocash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ZIMBOCASH

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZIMBOCASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZIMBOCASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZIMBOCASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZIMBOCASH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZIMBOCASH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.