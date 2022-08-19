108,066 Shares in American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) Bought by GMT Capital Corp

GMT Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 108,066 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $822,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in American Superconductor by 4.0% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 779,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,933,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in American Superconductor by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 364,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,963,000 after purchasing an additional 46,824 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in American Superconductor by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 234,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 12,520 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in American Superconductor by 50.4% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 134,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 45,196 shares during the period. Finally, CM Management LLC boosted its position in American Superconductor by 50.0% during the first quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. 58.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Superconductor alerts:

American Superconductor Stock Down 5.7 %

AMSC stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.46. The company had a trading volume of 14,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,189. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.43. American Superconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $4.23 and a 1-year high of $19.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

American Superconductor ( NASDAQ:AMSC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.01). American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 21.29% and a negative return on equity of 23.23%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Superconductor Co. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMSC shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of American Superconductor from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of American Superconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of American Superconductor to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of American Superconductor from $23.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd.

Insider Activity at American Superconductor

In related news, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 32,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total value of $194,870.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 668,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,995,973.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other American Superconductor news, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 32,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total transaction of $194,870.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 668,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,995,973.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 8,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total value of $50,583.81. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 188,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,891.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,110 shares of company stock valued at $436,477 over the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Superconductor Profile

(Get Rating)

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Superconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Superconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.