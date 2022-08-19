109,129 Shares in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Bought by Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 109,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,127,000. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 0.5% of Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 587.9% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 90.3% during the first quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 17,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 8,482 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 8,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,429,000. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 22.9% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $142.05. The company had a trading volume of 18,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,431,192. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $134.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.16. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $127.16 and a fifty-two week high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

