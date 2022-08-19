15,580 Shares in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) Acquired by Country Club Bank GFN

Country Club Bank GFN purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,000. Country Club Bank GFN owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TIAA FSB raised its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,602,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,857,000 after buying an additional 454,275 shares in the last quarter. Mason & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $15,903,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 209,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,697,000 after purchasing an additional 12,899 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $655,000. Finally, Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 188,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,128,000 after buying an additional 8,947 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA IWX opened at $67.43 on Friday. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $59.56 and a 12 month high of $71.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.36.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

