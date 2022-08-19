23,837 Shares in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM) Bought by WESCAP Management Group Inc.

WESCAP Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 23,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,000. WESCAP Management Group Inc. owned 0.17% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 647,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,887,000 after purchasing an additional 138,876 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 609,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,852,000 after buying an additional 30,614 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 253,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,639,000 after buying an additional 5,165 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 85.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 215,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,593,000 after buying an additional 99,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortress Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. now owns 117,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,352,000 after buying an additional 35,837 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XSVM stock opened at $50.99 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $43.38 and a 12 month high of $57.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.34.

