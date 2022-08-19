31,400 Shares in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Bought by GMT Capital Corp

GMT Capital Corp purchased a new position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 31,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Chewy in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its position in Chewy by 12.4% in the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Chewy by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 673,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,741,000 after acquiring an additional 28,064 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Chewy by 103.3% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 28,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Chewy by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter.

In other Chewy news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 25,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total value of $703,391.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 193,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,256,394.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chewy news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 25,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total value of $703,391.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 193,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,256,394.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 155,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total value of $4,219,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 722,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,643,013.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 580,777 shares of company stock valued at $20,865,839. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Chewy stock traded down $3.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.81. 83,491 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,807,323. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.90 and its 200 day moving average is $38.69. Chewy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.22 and a 52 week high of $92.76. The company has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -188.30 and a beta of 0.39.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.16. Chewy had a negative return on equity of 175.48% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Chewy’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Chewy from $59.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Chewy from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wedbush lowered Chewy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Chewy from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chewy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.72.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

