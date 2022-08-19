43,500 Shares in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) Purchased by Samson Rock Capital LLP

Samson Rock Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 43,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000. Embraer accounts for approximately 0.5% of Samson Rock Capital LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in Embraer by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 19,098,457 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $240,831,000 after acquiring an additional 210,806 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Embraer by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,675,082 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $82,983,000 after buying an additional 247,685 shares during the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Embraer by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,344,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,361,000 after buying an additional 68,856 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Embraer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,746,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in Embraer by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,370,857 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,897,000 after purchasing an additional 151,423 shares during the last quarter.
Embraer Stock Performance
NYSE ERJ traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,681,993. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,134.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.17. Embraer S.A. has a 52 week low of $7.91 and a 52 week high of $19.40.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Embraer
Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, and manufactures a variety of commercial aircrafts.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Embraer (ERJ)
- Apple’s Stock Could Be On The Verge Of Another 30% Rally
- Near-Term Headwinds Present An Opportunity In Ross Stores
- If You Hate Speed Cameras, Then You’ll Like Verra Mobility Stock
- Institutional Support For TJX Companies May Cap Gains
- Is Sanofi A Buy, Despite Recent Stumbles?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Embraer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embraer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.