71,943 Shares in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Acquired by LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 71,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,113,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 40,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,877,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 84,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,399,000 after acquiring an additional 18,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Trust acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $370,000. 83.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MRVL shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Marvell Technology from $98.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.41.

In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total value of $1,803,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 672,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,390,325.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total value of $1,803,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 672,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,390,325.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 872 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $52,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 207,727 shares in the company, valued at $12,463,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 56,384 shares of company stock valued at $3,230,310 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL traded down $1.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.01. 221,310 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,022,333. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.46. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.07 and a 52-week high of $93.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.96 and its 200-day moving average is $59.20.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 9.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -39.34%.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

