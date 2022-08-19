7,512 Shares in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Acquired by Financial Avengers Inc.

Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,512 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Foundation Capital LLC bought a new stake in LendingClub in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,999,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in LendingClub by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,726,493 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $41,746,000 after acquiring an additional 6,048 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in LendingClub by 130.2% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,647,395 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,834,000 after acquiring an additional 931,673 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in LendingClub by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 783,690 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $18,949,000 after acquiring an additional 222,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in LendingClub by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 701,596 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,965,000 after acquiring an additional 18,046 shares during the last quarter. 80.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LendingClub Stock Performance

Shares of LendingClub stock opened at $14.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. LendingClub Co. has a 52 week low of $11.16 and a 52 week high of $49.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LendingClub ( NYSE:LC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $330.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.97 million. LendingClub had a return on equity of 27.96% and a net margin of 24.75%. LendingClub’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that LendingClub Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LC shares. Wedbush boosted their target price on LendingClub to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on LendingClub from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at LendingClub

In other LendingClub news, insider Valerie Kay sold 22,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $323,323.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,959,668.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other LendingClub news, SVP Fergal Stack sold 5,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $75,994.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,792,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Valerie Kay sold 22,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $323,323.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 139,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,959,668.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,035 shares of company stock valued at $498,139 in the last quarter. 3.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

