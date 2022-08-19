8,000 Shares in Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) Acquired by Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Chuy’s by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,154 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 15.2% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,675 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Chuy’s in the fourth quarter worth $322,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Chuy’s during the first quarter valued at $322,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Chuy’s during the fourth quarter valued at $466,000. Institutional investors own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Chuy's alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CHUY shares. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.80.

Chuy’s Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHUY opened at $23.36 on Friday. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.64 and a fifty-two week high of $34.93. The company has a market cap of $442.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.22.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $110.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.07 million. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 6.16%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chuy’s

(Get Rating)

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. As of December 26, 2021, it operated 96 restaurants in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chuy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chuy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.