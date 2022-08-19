AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) Price Target Raised to $72.00

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by DA Davidson to $72.00 in a research note published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded AAON from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ AAON opened at $62.87 on Monday. AAON has a 12-month low of $47.50 and a 12-month high of $83.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.04 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.24.

AAON ( NASDAQ:AAON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.11). AAON had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $208.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that AAON will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AAON news, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total value of $442,260.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,309,468.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AAON news, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total value of $442,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,468.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 21,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.41, for a total transaction of $1,321,481.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,345,186.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,180 shares of company stock worth $2,506,991. 19.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in AAON by 3.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in AAON by 188.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC grew its position in shares of AAON by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Cim LLC now owns 5,560 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in AAON by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 16,512 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of AAON by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 77,611 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,250,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BasX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

