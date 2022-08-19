Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Coverage Initiated at Morgan Stanley

Posted by on Aug 19th, 2022

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASOGet Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Stephens upped their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $54.69.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock opened at $47.25 on Monday. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 12-month low of $25.10 and a 12-month high of $51.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.99 and its 200-day moving average is $37.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.39.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASOGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.33. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 47.24% and a net margin of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.30%.

Institutional Trading of Academy Sports and Outdoors

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASO. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 124.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,562,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,370,000 after purchasing an additional 7,507,589 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 73.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,834,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,076 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 11,157.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,079,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,181 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 680.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,147,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 11.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,462,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,817,000 after purchasing an additional 958,800 shares during the last quarter. 89.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO)

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.