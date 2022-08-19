ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of ACCO Brands from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded ACCO Brands from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

ACCO Brands Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:ACCO opened at $6.93 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $653.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.84. ACCO Brands has a 1-year low of $6.36 and a 1-year high of $9.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

ACCO Brands Announces Dividend

ACCO Brands ( NYSE:ACCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $521.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.15 million. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 15.42%. ACCO Brands’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that ACCO Brands will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Roxanne M. Bernstein purchased 10,000 shares of ACCO Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.62 per share, for a total transaction of $66,200.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $66,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACCO. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in ACCO Brands by 180.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 9,098 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 94.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 509,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,330,000 after acquiring an additional 247,444 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACCO Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $164,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 195,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 34,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in ACCO Brands by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 111,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

