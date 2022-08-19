Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) Given New $2.50 Price Target at BTIG Research

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB – Get Rating) had its price target raised by BTIG Research to $2.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Acutus Medical Stock Up 8.5 %

Shares of AFIB stock opened at $1.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 5.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.11 and its 200-day moving average is $1.27. The stock has a market cap of $43.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.01. Acutus Medical has a 52-week low of $0.48 and a 52-week high of $13.65.

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.99. The company had revenue of $4.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 million. Acutus Medical had a negative net margin of 562.64% and a negative return on equity of 91.04%.

Insider Activity at Acutus Medical

Institutional Trading of Acutus Medical

In related news, Director R Scott Huennekens sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.58, for a total value of $34,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 507,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,355.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AFIB. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Acutus Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Acutus Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acutus Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $152,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of Acutus Medical by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 53,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Acutus Medical by 844.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 174,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 155,883 shares during the period. 62.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Acutus Medical Company Profile

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

