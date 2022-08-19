Adagio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADGI) Director Buys $4,040,000.00 in Stock

Adagio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADGI – Get Rating) Director Marc Elia bought 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.04 per share, for a total transaction of $4,040,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,398,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,888,930. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Marc Elia also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 19th, Marc Elia acquired 584,451 shares of Adagio Therapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.62 per share, for a total transaction of $2,700,163.62.

ADGI stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,317,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,437,346. Adagio Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.41 and a 1 year high of $78.82. The stock has a market cap of $457.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.20.

Adagio Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ADGI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.06. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Adagio Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Adagio Therapeutics from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Adagio Therapeutics to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Adagio Therapeutics by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 4,264 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in Adagio Therapeutics by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 35,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,832 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Adagio Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Adagio Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Adagio Therapeutics by 189.6% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.72% of the company’s stock.

Adagio Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is the ADG20 (adintrevimab), a neutralizing antibody that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment and prevention of coronavirus disease.

