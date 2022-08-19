Addiko Bank (OTCMKTS:ADBKF) PT Lowered to €11.60

Addiko Bank (OTCMKTS:ADBKF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from €11.80 ($12.04) to €11.60 ($11.84) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Addiko Bank Stock Performance

Shares of ADBKF opened at 10.35 on Thursday. Addiko Bank has a 12-month low of 10.35 and a 12-month high of 12.96.

Addiko Bank Company Profile

Addiko Bank AG provides various banking products and services in Croatia, Slovenia, Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro, Austria, and Germany. The company operates through Consumer, Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SME), Mortgage, Large Corporates, and Public Finance segments. It offers consumer and public finance, mortgage loans relating to real estate purchase or leveraging private real estate as collateral, working capital and investment loans, and trade finance products, as well as daily banking, online deposit, and online and mobile banking services.

