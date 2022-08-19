Addiko Bank (OTCMKTS:ADBKF) PT Lowered to €11.60

Addiko Bank (OTCMKTS:ADBKF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from €11.80 ($12.04) to €11.60 ($11.84) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Addiko Bank Stock Performance
Shares of ADBKF opened at 10.35 on Thursday. Addiko Bank has a 12-month low of 10.35 and a 12-month high of 12.96.
Addiko Bank Company Profile
