ADF Group (OTCMKTS:ADFJF) Trading Up 1%

ADF Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADFJF – Get Rating) was up 1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.20 and last traded at $1.20. Approximately 400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 3,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.19.
ADF Group Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.30.
ADF Group Company Profile
ADF Group Inc engages in the design and engineering of connections in Canada and the United States. It also fabricates and installs complex steel structures and heavy steel built-ups, as well as miscellaneous and architectural metalwork services. In addition, the company offers products and services for various segments of the non-residential construction market, including office towers and high-rises, commercial and recreational buildings, airport facilities, industrial complexes, and transport infrastructures.
Further Reading
