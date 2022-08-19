Admiral Group (LON:ADM) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Admiral Group (LON:ADM – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 2,903 ($35.08) target price on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Admiral Group from GBX 1,750 ($21.15) to GBX 1,780 ($21.51) and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 2,583 ($31.21) price target on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Admiral Group to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,300 ($27.79) to GBX 1,525 ($18.43) in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 2,560 ($30.93) price target on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 2,325.17 ($28.10).

LON:ADM opened at GBX 2,299 ($27.78) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,172.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,089.45 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,398.55. Admiral Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,691.50 ($20.44) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,706 ($44.78).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a GBX 105 ($1.27) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.34%. Admiral Group’s payout ratio is currently 77.30%.

In other news, insider Annette Court purchased 1,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,244 ($27.11) per share, for a total transaction of £26,501.64 ($32,022.28).

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance, as well as offers unsecured personal and car loans, and legal services.

