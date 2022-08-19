Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. reduced its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,630 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 3,920 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises 1.7% of Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $32,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADBE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,378,829,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,260,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Adobe by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,526,571 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $21,279,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,093 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Adobe by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,551,566 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,086,911,000 after purchasing an additional 643,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $254,799,000. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe Trading Down 3.1 %

Adobe stock traded down $13.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $425.38. The stock had a trading volume of 42,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,292,934. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $338.00 and a twelve month high of $699.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.08 billion, a PE ratio of 41.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $395.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $423.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at $10,268,108.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,637 shares of company stock worth $1,438,682 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Adobe from $455.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Adobe from $530.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Adobe from $560.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $489.31.

About Adobe

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

