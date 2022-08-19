Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. lessened its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,630 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 3,920 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for approximately 1.7% of Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $32,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $1,195,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 5,059 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,869,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,957 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Adobe by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 111,402 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $63,170,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Morgan Stanley cut Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $591.00 to $362.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Adobe from $560.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $489.31.

Shares of ADBE traded down $13.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $425.38. 42,952 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,292,934. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $338.00 and a 12-month high of $699.54. The company has a market cap of $199.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $395.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $423.28.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,595,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,682. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

