Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning.

Advanced Emissions Solutions Trading Up 2.8 %

Advanced Emissions Solutions stock opened at $6.28 on Monday. Advanced Emissions Solutions has a 52 week low of $4.41 and a 52 week high of $8.00. The company has a market capitalization of $119.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.53. The company has a quick ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 5.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Institutional Trading of Advanced Emissions Solutions

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 71,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 7,641 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 81,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 13,822 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 99.1% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 24,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 12,250 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions during the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new position in Advanced Emissions Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $127,000. 44.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Advanced Emissions Solutions

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides environmental technologies and specialty chemicals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Refined Coal and Advanced Purification Technologies. The company offers CyClean technology, a pre-combustion coal treatment process to enhance combustion, as well as to reduce emissions of nitrogen oxide and mercury from coals burned in cyclone boilers; and M-45 and M-45-PC technologies, which are pre-combustion coal treatment technologies used to control emissions from circulating fluidized bed boilers and pulverized coal boilers.

