Advisor OS LLC Has $2.19 Million Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Advisor OS LLC decreased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,033 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 123,995 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,833,000 after acquiring an additional 14,917 shares in the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 21,147 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,770,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 103.6% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,232 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.7% in the first quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 22,370 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,104,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 170.6% during the first quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 184 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.03.

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,100,377.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $408,298.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,320.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 139,694 shares of company stock worth $22,850,524 over the last ninety days. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded down $7.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $180.23. 547,028 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,123,356. The stock has a market cap of $450.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.33, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 5.32. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $140.55 and a twelve month high of $346.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $168.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.29%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

