Advisor OS LLC Has $4.92 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Advisor OS LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 59.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,945 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.4% of Advisor OS LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 452.3% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 96.0% during the first quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded down $3.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $200.93. 2,252 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 936,210. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.08. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $169.62 and a 12 month high of $241.06.

