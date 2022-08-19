Advisor OS LLC Trims Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Advisor OS LLC lessened its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,073 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 461,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 43,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,238,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth $6,436,000. Finally, Keystone Financial Services boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 2,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 16,800 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $3,024,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,808,260. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 16,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $3,024,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,808,260. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total value of $239,501.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,525 shares in the company, valued at $421,422.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,135 shares of company stock worth $6,747,882. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Analog Devices Price Performance

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADI. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Analog Devices to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC cut Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.95.

Shares of Analog Devices stock traded down $2.34 on Friday, hitting $167.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,241,387. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.92. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.50 and a 1 year high of $191.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $158.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.63. The company has a market capitalization of $87.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.13.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 17.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 83.98%.

About Analog Devices

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

