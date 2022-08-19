Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) Cut to Neutral at BTIG Research

BTIG Research cut shares of Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Aerovate Therapeutics Trading Down 0.4 %

Aerovate Therapeutics stock opened at $21.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $534.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.25 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.60. Aerovate Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $7.74 and a 12 month high of $27.83.

Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.03). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aerovate Therapeutics will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Aerovate Therapeutics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aerovate Therapeutics

In related news, insider Benjamin T. Dake sold 6,943 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.62, for a total transaction of $170,936.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,290 shares of company stock worth $686,170. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVTE. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 165.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. TCG Crossover Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,061,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 49.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 28.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 6,674 shares in the last quarter. 92.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aerovate Therapeutics Company Profile

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. The company focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

